Latest Benue State News Online Today January 22nd 2020

The Benue Government last Friday said that negotiations on the N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state had not been concluded.

Prof. Anthony Ijohor, Secretary of the State Government, made the clarification in a statement issued in Makurdi.

He was reacting to reports that a member of the New Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee had claimed, in a social media post, that the negotiations had been concluded.

According to him, the Benue government and labour unions are still negotiating on the issue. Read more here.

Supreme Court Rules On Benue State Governorship Election

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the reelection of Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Demoocratic Party (PDP) as governor of Benue state.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Emmanuel Jime.

Jime and his party, APC, had challenged the return of Ortom by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging electoral malpractices. Read more here.

Supreme Court Verdict: Mark Sends Message To Benue Governor Ortom

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has congratulated Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, on the validation of his election victory by the Supreme Court in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Mark, in a statement signed by his Media aide, Paul Mumeh, noted that the affirmation of Ortom’s victory was a validation of the mandate given to him by the people of Benue.

“The validation of your mandate by the Supreme Court is an affirmation of the trust reposed in you by the people of Benue State to serve them for their development, welfare and security,” he stated. Read more here.

Benue: PDP Chairman Reacts To Ortom’s Triumph At Supreme Court

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, John Ngbede, says the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom at the Supreme Court has affirmed that the judiciary is still “intact”.

Ngbede, who was reacting to the governor’s victory in a telephone interview with NAN, on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the judiciary had again demonstrated that it still remained untainted.

He expressed gratitude to God for granting the governor victory both at the polls and in the courts. Read more here.