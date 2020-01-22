Home » Lassa Fever: Pregnant Woman, Two Doctors Die In Kano

Lassa Fever: Pregnant Woman, Two Doctors Die In Kano

By - 28 minutes ago on January 22, 2020

Lassa Fever: Pregnant Woman, Two Doctors Die In Kano

Lassa fever has killed a pregnant woman and three doctors in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, the government of the state has confirmed.

Commissioner for Health in Kano, Aminu Tsanyawa, told newsmen on Wednesday that the two medical doctors were the ones that diagnosed the pregnant woman at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Concise News had earlier reported that 16 persons had died as a result of Lassa fever outbreak in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria.

The outbreak is said to have affected Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, and Ondo West Local Government Areas of the state.

Also confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, noted that Lassa fever was prominent in the state especially during the dry season.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.