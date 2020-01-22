Lassa Fever: Pregnant Woman, Two Doctors Die In Kano

Lassa fever has killed a pregnant woman and three doctors in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, the government of the state has confirmed.

Commissioner for Health in Kano, Aminu Tsanyawa, told newsmen on Wednesday that the two medical doctors were the ones that diagnosed the pregnant woman at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Concise News had earlier reported that 16 persons had died as a result of Lassa fever outbreak in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria.

The outbreak is said to have affected Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, and Ondo West Local Government Areas of the state.

Also confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, noted that Lassa fever was prominent in the state especially during the dry season.

More to come…