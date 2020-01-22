Lassa Fever: Fresh Update From Ondo State

Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu has met with traditional rulers in Owo as part of efforts to checkmate the scourge of Lassa Fever in the southwest state.

Concise News had earlier reported that 16 persons had died as a result of Lassa Fever outbreak in Ondo.

The outbreak is said to have affected Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, and Ondo West areas of the state.

Also confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, noted that Lassa fever was prominent in the state especially during the dry season.

It was learned, on Wednesday, that the governor emphasised the need for traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to desist from all causative factors of Lassa Fever in their environments.

The Owo traditional ruler, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, commended Akeredolu for the visit to champion the war against Lassa Fever through the sensitisation meeting.

The monarch also lauded the present administration in making Lassa Fever treatment free in the state, while urging Federal Government to declare state of emergency on the disease.

Oba Ogunoye said he would direct his palace Town Criers to invite various groups to the palace for further sensitisation on how to combat the Lassa Fever scourge.

The Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Oyinbade Olanipekun, who spoke on behalf of other royal fathers, pledged their commitment to the state government directives on Lassa Fever control and extermination in the state.