Chioma. Source: Instagram.For the past few days, Davido’s fiancee Chioma has been in the news over allegations that she is Peruzzi’s side chick and this has led to online journalist Kemi Olunloyo organising a poll on who she should marry.

The drama began when Goldenboy entertainment CEO Patrick Anyaene claimed that his former signee, Peruzzi was and is Chioma’s side chick.

According to Goldenboy boss she was presented to Davido as Peruzzi’s cousin, while also accusing the “Risky” crooner of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you”

This allegations have since then stirred much reactions in the social media community, as many keep doubting the paternity of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi who was born in October last year.

Also confirming the allegation was Olunloyo who was the first to make such accusations in series of tweets last year.

However, on Tuesday, January 21, the journalist began a poll asking fans to decide if Chioma should marry Davido or Peruzzi.

Should Chioma marry Davido or Peruzzi? She has dated both of them and lied to one that she was cousin to the other. #Kemitalksmusic — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)🇶🇦 (@KemiOlunloyo) January 21, 2020

Around 2pm on Wednesday, January 22, the poll has had a total of 2,636 votes.

Meanwhile, in the replies, some advised Davido against marrying Chioma again, with claims that she is a “betrayer”, some said she should be able to manage the two men, wile others blasted Peruzzi.