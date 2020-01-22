Even though it is not clear if controversial Malaysian businessman and acclaimed Gucci King Hushpuppi’ post is directed at anyone, he has said that men in Dubai are making it real big than Nigerian rappers.

He said this in his Instastory where he gave a shout out those residing in Dubai.

The Instagram big boy however praised the rappers without limiting it to any category.

“For real, shout out to the boyss in Dubai doing it big, Niggas out here living better than your favorite rappers. Trust me big UPS to everyone of y’all either I fuck with you or not. Y’all really MVPS,” Hushpuppi wrote.