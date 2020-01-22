Hours after dishing out advice to his fans, controversial singer, Naira Marley has accused the government of providing avenues through which troubles can arise in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the “Opotoyi” singer had advised his fans to enjoy their youthful days, but avoid being bad influence.

But in another tweet, Marley said the government has failed in some areas which could lead to troubles that can come in dramatic forms.

According to the singer, government has failed to provide jobs or other forms of supports for the youth, thereby living them to roam on the street with no hope or future.

“Our government’s creating conditions for trouble(that can have dramatic consequences)Neglecting youths on the street with no hope, no support and no future,”Marley tweeted.

The singer came more into limelight, after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that he is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.