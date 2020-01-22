EZFarming Floats Farm Estate, Offers Own-A-Farm Investment Package

Building on the success of its micro-lending platform, fast-rising agritech startup, EZFarming is offering an exciting package to investors in 2020.

The startup recently launched its over 2000-acre farm estate in Osun State, aimed at boosting Nigeria’s food sufficiency drive.

In a statement, EZFarming said the land has been duly acquired from the host community in Ogbaagba, Iwo-Awo Road, Osun State, with necessary approvals, noting that the estate provides a unique investment opportunity for those looking for very dynamic and highly profitable farm investments and/or agricultural real estate investment options.

The model, according to the startup, such that individuals, associations or organizations own the farm and EZFarming does everything else from input to produce sale, adding that at the end of the production cycle, investors earn returns and can also withdraw capital while the land remains theirs to re-produce anytime.

EZFarming was the only Nigerian startup in 25th cohort of the San Francisco-based 500 Startup Accelerator programme in 2019, after winning a number of other accolades in the global start-up community for its inventiveness and speedy growth in the agritech space.

The founder of EZFarming, Wale Oparinde said that the investors get to own the land, while the startup provides bespoke farm management services that guarantees an above-average return on investment, starting from 60 per cent.

“As it has become our trademark in the past few months, we have come up with innovative ideas to disrupt the agritech space,” he said. “It is in line with this that we have just launched the Own-A-Farm package which let off more profit for the investor, while we handle the end-to-end solution from farm management to the produce sale part of the deal.”

He said some of the benefits in acquiring the land in the estate, includes access to major road network, access to electricity, ready-made produce buyers, secure farmland with a plan for fencing, security cameras & drone monitoring.

He also said that crops to be grown on the land include a mix of maize, pineapple, cashew and rice, with harvest expected in at least 3 – 6 months, even as the best farm management principles would be deployed to maximize profit.

On the cost of the farm, Oparinde said an acre in the estate goes for N285,000 ($815 USD), with the prospect for making 60 to 70 per cent profit from the investment, noting, “You get to make a huge return every cycle. When you buy a land within EZFarming Farm Estate, you own the land. We develop the farm for you and select the best combination of crops that will maximize your profit.

“At harvest, you will get 60 – 70 per cent of the profit and we get 30 – 40 per cent of the profit. Thus, every production cycle, you can cash out only your share of profit and re-plant another cycle with the capital or you can withdraw both capital and your share of profit. We have ready-made buyers for our produce. We provide an end-to-end solution so that our customers can relax and have their own farm business with ease at EZFarming,” he added.