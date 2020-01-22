Home » Enugu Archbishop Reacts To Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Enugu Archbishop Reacts To Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

By - 10 hours ago on January 22, 2020
Enugu Archbishop Reacts To Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Reverend Lawan Andimi/File Photo

The Anglican Archbishop of the Province of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has condemned the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa.

Concise News understands that Andimi was reportedly killed in Michika area of the state by suspected Boko Haram members.

Andimi was a pastor with the Church of the Brethren at the District Church Council of Michika.

“I call on church leaders in Nigeria to scale up their prayers for the battle should be a spiritual,” Chukwuma said in Enugu on Wednesday

“We call on all Christian faithful to intensify their prayers on this battle that God will deliver Nigeria from this present challenge and agony of sustained terrorism.

“There should be no execution of any church leader again in Nigeria, otherwise Christians will react and that will be disastrous for this present administration.

“It is sad and disappointing. We demand that security agencies should produce the killers of the CAN leader to avert a vote of no confidence on them.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.