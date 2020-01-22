Enugu Archbishop Reacts To Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

The Anglican Archbishop of the Province of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has condemned the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa.

Concise News understands that Andimi was reportedly killed in Michika area of the state by suspected Boko Haram members.

Andimi was a pastor with the Church of the Brethren at the District Church Council of Michika.

“I call on church leaders in Nigeria to scale up their prayers for the battle should be a spiritual,” Chukwuma said in Enugu on Wednesday

“We call on all Christian faithful to intensify their prayers on this battle that God will deliver Nigeria from this present challenge and agony of sustained terrorism.

“There should be no execution of any church leader again in Nigeria, otherwise Christians will react and that will be disastrous for this present administration.

“It is sad and disappointing. We demand that security agencies should produce the killers of the CAN leader to avert a vote of no confidence on them.”