Emir Sanusi Sends Message To Nigerian Leaders, Politicians

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on leaders and politicians in Nigeria to protect the interest of the poor and less-privileged people.

The monarch made the call at the 3rd General Assembly and peace conference with the theme: ”Inter-Religious Dialogue: Strengthening the Culture of Peace, Reconciliation and Justice” in Abuja.

Emir Sanusi, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said that avoiding marginalisation of the less privileged would reduce illiteracy, poverty and social vices.

“Christians and Muslims must come together and fight the major challenges facing us which are malnutrition, drug problems, out of school children, poverty amongst many others,” he said.

But he urged Nigerians to recognise, identify and address the internal problems challenging the country, which had led to increased poverty and social vices.

As for president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, he refused to speak at the conference because, according to him, all the previous Interfaith dialogue did not yield any fruit; while Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto said Nigeria must move from talking to taking action.

Kukah added that there was no place in the world where human lives were slaughtered anyhow without the perpetrators being cut and brought to face justice like in Nigeria.

Kukah noted that the country must find a way to end wanton killings of innocent citizens, saying that it was time for religious leaders to step aside and allow Nigerians confront the government themselves.

It was learned that more than 300 religious leaders attended the 3rd annual General Assembly and peace conference.