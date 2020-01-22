EFCC Issues Directives On Reporting Hacked Facebook Account

Hacking of Facebook accounts has become very rampant and many people have fallen victims to hackers who use the hacked account to defraud friends of the account owner.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has now come out with guidelines on what to do when your account has been hacked.

See the directives below:

Before contacting the EFCC to report about your hacked Facebook account, ensure you’ve followed these steps:

. Try changing your password

. If you are unable to do that, inform your family and friends about the compromise on your account

. Report the hacked account to Facebook (the EFCC cannot take down your Facebook account) by: asking your contacts to report the hacked profile or create a new profile and report the old account

By so doing, the scammer will not be able to defraud anyone using your profile.