Diezani: EFCC’s Magu Explains Why Ex-Minister Hasn’t Been Repatriated

Acting EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu has alleged that some foreign countries are sabotaging the commission’s efforts at repatriating embattled former petroleum minister Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The EFCC, since 2015, has been on the trail of Allison-Madueke, who served under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, over alleged corrupt practices.

Speaking on Wednesday during an official visit to the Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft agency, Magu said that he suspected sabotage on the part of some foreign countries.

The EFCC boss wondered why the countries would keep her from the commission for no just reason.

“They have not taken her to court and this is the fifth year. Why should you be investigating a case for five years? It is a straight case and not a murder case which takes longer processes,” he said.

“You know it is a financial crime investigation. It is a straight forward case. If you don’t have sufficient evidences to take her to court, bring her back. We have more than enough evidences to take her to court.

“I don’t know why they are protecting her. Release her and let her come back to Nigeria. They are giving her protection for reasons best known to them.

“They have yet to declare any evidence recovered against her. They are still relying on our evidences.”

Whistle-blower

The EFCC boss also noted that the whistle-blower policy was still very active and operational, blaming the slow pace of its implementation on court processes.

“The whistle blower policy is still active; it is still working. The only thing is that it is being slowed down because you need to go through all the court processes,” he said.

“We have to exhaust the court processes. The court will have to declare the amount recovered as loot before the whistle blower gets his or her own share.”

Magu said that the agency was collaborating with all stakeholders, including the media, in its fight against corruption.

“We also want to collaborate with Nigerians generally so that they will give us information to expose looters and get them to return their loots,” he said.