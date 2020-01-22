Davido’s Personal Assistant Gifts Self Mercedes Benz

Aloma, the Personal Assistant to DMW boss Davido, has bought himself a new sleek Mercedes Benz valued at about seven million Naira.

Aloma took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, to share a photo of the 2010 Mercedes Benz E350.

“Too much talk no dey full basket 🤫,” he captioned the photo.

This platform understands that this is the second time Aloma would be getting a Mercedes Benz car within the space of one year.

Recall that in 2019, Davido went on car shopping for his 30BG ‘Billion Gang’ crew and Aloma got a very expensive Benz from the music star.