Davido’s Personal Assistant Gifts Self Mercedes Benz

By - 3 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
Davido and Personal Assistant, Aloma (source: Instagram)

Aloma, the Personal Assistant to DMW boss Davido, has bought himself a new sleek Mercedes Benz valued at about seven million Naira.

Aloma took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, to share a photo of the 2010 Mercedes Benz E350.

“Too much talk no dey full basket 🤫,” he captioned the photo.

This platform understands that this is the second time Aloma would be getting a Mercedes Benz car within the space of one year.

Recall that in 2019, Davido went on car shopping for his 30BG ‘Billion Gang’ crew and Aloma got a very expensive Benz from the music star.

