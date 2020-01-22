Award-winning singer Davido has debunked online speculations that he is not the biological father of his son, Ifeanyi David Jnr whom he welcomed with his fianceé Chioma in October last year.

Concise News reports that social media users began to doubt Ifeanyi’s paternity since Golden Boy entertainment CEO Patrick Anyaene claimed that his former signee, Peruzzi was and is Chioma’s side chick.

According to Goldenboy boss she was Peruzzi’s side chick and presented to Davido as his cousin, while also accusing Davido of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin..Let’s be guided please. Incest is a sin..” Anyaene wrote.

Hours ago, a tweet where Davido allegedly replied controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo surfaced online and this again generated outrages on social media platforms.

In the tweet, the DMW boss had said he was unsure about Ifeanyi’s paternity, adding that there is nothing hidden under the sun.

But taking to his Instastory on Tuesday, the “Risky” crooner said the tweet was photoshopped.

He wrote, “Any of you the believes that fake photoshopped tweet going round of me talking nonsense about my son cant be stable !! Lmao Kaisocial media!! I hail!”