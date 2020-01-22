Danny Young Boasts Of Making Waves Before Social Media Era

Nigerian singer Danny Young, dismissed the claims that artistes depend on social media to gain prominence, as he recalls gaining fame before its advent.

In a recent interview, Danny Young who released his first hit song “Welcome” in 2006, bragged that he is one of the few teenage artistes who made waves then.

“I am one of the first few teenage artistes in Nigeria to gain prominence even before the social media era. I came into prominence in 2006 after releasing my first hit song “Welcome” featuring Lord of Ajasa after which I released my first debut album “The One” released under the platform of BigDeal Entertainment.

“The song became a banger, causing a massive impact in Africa, especially in Nigeria and South Africa thereby getting me on top of the Channel O music chat for several months, making it one of the first Nigerian Afropop music to be heavily rotated in that manner on such music channel which was one of the biggest TV platforms in Africa at that time.”

Speaking further, the singer said even though his first album didn’t enjoy massive airplay, it sold over a million in hard copies.

“That my first album sold over a million copies in hard copy and it was marketed by Obaino Music in Alaba, Lagos,”

He continued: “I continued to push further in the musical limelight which gave birth to my collaboration with Klever Jay in the hit song “Koni Koni Love,” one of the biggest Afropop evergreen songs to date.

Meanwhile, Danny Young was recently in the news after he filed a suit against Tiwa Savage, over alleged copyright infringement and claiming N205 million in damages.

According to the suit, he alleged that she used his musical work titled ‘ONE’ without lawful authority.