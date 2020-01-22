Completing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Is Impossible In April – FG Admits

It is not feasible to complete the Lagos-Ibadan railway line in April, according to the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Concise News reports that Amaechi admitted this recently during an inspection tour of the work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

Amachi, a former governor of Rivers State, however, said efforts will be redoubled to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated time.

“Today, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line,” Amaechi said.

“We are going the whole nine yards. From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.”

He admitted: “Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport. We’ll, however, continue to work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.”

Today, Oyo State Governor, @seyimakinde is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards. From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State. pic.twitter.com/TKpiO52Lak — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) January 20, 2020