Completing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Is Impossible In April – FG Admits

By - 50 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
Why Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage Rail Line Project Is Slow - Amaechi

From Left, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, Chairman Board Of Directors Nigerian Railway Corporation, Malam Ibrahim Al-Hassan Musa and Minister Of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi During the Inspection Of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Guage on Friday in Lagos. (NAN)

It is not feasible to complete the Lagos-Ibadan railway line in April, according to the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Concise News reports that Amaechi admitted this recently during an inspection tour of the work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

Amachi, a former governor of Rivers State, however, said efforts will be redoubled to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated time.

“Today, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line,” Amaechi said.

“We are going the whole nine yards. From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.”

He admitted: “Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport. We’ll, however, continue to work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.”

