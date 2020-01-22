Chelsea vs Arsenal: A Defender In January Needed? Lampard Opens Up

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn on whether his club needs a defender before the close of the current transfer window or not.

Concise News reports that the Blues may need to sign a new Centre-Back (CB) given that they have young defenders but no world class CBs.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen partnered against an Arsenal side that were without their top striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, yet a forward line featuring 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli shone in the London derby.

The Stamford Bridge club have shipped in 32 Premier League (PL) goals this season and that is more goals conceded than Manchester United, Wolves, Sheffield and Tottenham – all sides below them on the log.

Chelsea conceded two goals against visiting ten-man Arsenal on Tuesday night at the Bridge. And after the Englihs Premier League (EPL) encounter, Lampard was asked at the post-match press conference whether he would go for a defender in January. And the club legend said ”no”.

“No. I don’t want to go into it now. What this season gives us is answers on the pitch of where we need to get better,” Lampard stated.