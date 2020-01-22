Home » Boko Haram: Osinbajo Reacts To Execution Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Boko Haram: Osinbajo Reacts To Execution Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

By - 44 minutes ago on January 22, 2020
Boko Haram: Osinbajo Reacts To Execution Of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Reverend Lawan Andimi. File image

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed sadness over the execution of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi.

This news platform reports that Andimi, who was kidnapped on January 3, 2020, was executed on Monday afternoon by Boko Haram terrorists.

Despite calls for his release by various groups, including the national leadership of the Christian body, the clergyman was murdered after rejecting N50m ransom.

However, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, the vice-president said the senseless killing of the bishop despite ongoing efforts to secure his freedom further reiterates the callous and irrational nature of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He added that the federal government remains committed in its mission to defeat the terrorists, adding that President Muhammadu-Buhari administration is working relentlessly towards a safer Nigeria.

Osinbajo condoled with the family of the slain reverend, the Christian community across the country, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

He said: “Words fail me as I share my heartfelt sympathy with the family of Rev. Lawal Andimi.

“The senseless killing of the bishop despite ongoing efforts to secure his freedom further reiterates the callous and irrational nature of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“A true leader and pillar of his church and community, Revd. Andimi remains an inspiration to us all.

“Just like the President has said in his statement, we remain committed in our mission to defeat these terrorists. And we shall, as we relentlessly work towards a safer Nigeria.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.