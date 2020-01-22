Home » Boko Haram Insurgents Must Pay For Killing Adamawa CAN Chairman – Buhari

Boko Haram Insurgents Must Pay For Killing Adamawa CAN Chairman – Buhari

By - 1 hour ago on January 22, 2020

Reverend Lawan Andimi

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that Boko Haram insurgents will pay ‘a heavy price’ for the execution of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi.

This news platform understands that Andimi who was kidnapped on January 3, 2020, was executed on Monday afternoon by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the President described the murder of the clergyman as inhuman and evil amid indications that the insurgents were going to release him.

He said, “The terrorist killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa State is cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

“This barbarism is condemnable. We will ensure that these terrorists pay a heavy price for their evil actions.”

He, however, condoled with the family of the slain reverend, the Christian community across the country, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

“I am greatly saddened by the fact that the terrorists went on to kill him even while giving signals of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

“This incident has further strengthened our resolve as a government, and the resolve of our gallant Armed Forces, to comprehensively defeat all terrorist groups sowing death, violence, and destruction in our country and across West Africa,” the President said.

