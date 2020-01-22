Australian Open: How Serena Williams Reached Third Round

Former world number one Serena Williams has powered past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Concise News reports that the American, 38, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, overcame her opponent 6-2 6-3.

She will next face China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang.

Williams, a seven-time champion at Melbourne Park, started sharply with a break in the opening game and, after staving off an opportunity for 22-year-old Zidansek in the fourth, pulled away to take the first set in 31 minutes.

Zidansek raised her level to make the second set more of a contest as errors started to creep into Williams’s game.

She had to dig deep to fight off four break points before eventually holding for 3-3.

Williams won eight of the final 11 points to cement the win.