APC Reacts To Defection Of PDP Lawmakers In Imo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the defection of four of its members in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Concise News reports that nine members of the house have defected from the PDP, Action Alliance (AA), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling APC on Tuesday.

Speaker of the house, Colins Chiji, read the defection letters of the lawmakers on the floor of the house.

The PDP defectors are Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo).

Those from AA are Authur Egwim (Ideato North), Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), Johnson Duru (Ideato South), and Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) while APGA lawmaker is Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu).

Reacting to the defection in a tweet on Tuesday, the APC said while the PDP is protesting in Abuja against the sack of Emeka Ihedioah by the Supreme Cout, four of its lawmakers have joined its fold.

“While the PDP is busy hiring and paying people to protest, 9 of their lawmakers in Imo state have just defected to the APC,” the tweet reads.

While the PDP is busy hiring and paying people to protest, 9 of their lawmakers in Imo state have just defected to the APC. https://t.co/dV9F7cXkKk — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) January 21, 2020

Concise News reports that Okey Onyekanma, the Deputy Speaker of the Imo Assembly, has resigned, according to a letter of resignation read by the speaker of the house, Chiji Collins, during plenary on Tuesday.

Concise News also learned that Onyekanma threw in the towel as Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business.

Onyekanma, in the letter, explained that he took the decision to resign due to the zoning arrangement in the southeast state.

He noted that the plan gives the seat of the deputy speaker to a lawmaker from the same zone with the governor and considering the new leadership in the state, he is not from the same zone with Governor Hope Uzodinma.