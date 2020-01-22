Amotekun: Tinubu Statement Offensive – Afenifere Leader

Bola Tinubu’s comment on the Operation Amotekun for the South-West region is offensive, an Afenifere leader Femi Okurounmu has said.

Concise News reports that Tinubu, former Lagos State governor, had said: “Those claiming that this limited, inoffensive addition to security threatens the Republic have taken themselves upon a madcap excursion.

“Those claiming that the Federal Government seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest have also lost their compass. Those who occupy these two extremes have sunken into the dark recesses of fear and political paranoia that can undo a nation if such sentiments are allowed to gestate.”

Reacting to the comment by the chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Okurounmu described it as neither here nor there.

According to him, Tinubu is trying to be on good terms with the federal government and at the same time does not want to offend the South-West.

“Tinubu wants to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds,” he told Daily Post. “Tinubu’s statement is very offensive. To those of us who have been complaining that the Northerners, the Fulanis and the security of the Federal Government are more or less subjugating the Yorubas, Tinubu is saying that we are talking rubbish; that we are missing the point. That is offensive. It shows he cannot even identify with the sufferings of the Yoruba people.”

Furthermore, the Afenifere leader said: “In a struggle between justice and injustice, people cannot pretend to be neutral. Anybody who pretends to be neutral is supporting injustice.”