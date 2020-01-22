Amotekun Is Illegal, Will Distort South-West – Varsity Lecturer

Operation Amotekun is illegal and will distort the South-West, a former Senior Lecturer at the Bayero University in Kano, Suni Sufi, has said.

Concise News understands that the Amotekun, launched to curb crime in Yorubaland, was declared illegal by the Federal Government days after it was established.

The development has generated controversies in the West African nation with Sufi telling Channels Television that “Amotekun is going to be a monster which will distort the Southwest by itself because people will take over.”

According to the former Kano State Commissioner for Education, Amotekun might later be overtaken by politicians who he claims will use it for personal gains.

“You run the danger of establishing a monster which at the end of the day you may find very difficult to control,” he noted, adding that “it is not in the nation’s best interest to have initiatives that are not in line with the law.”