Abdulsalami Decries High Level Of Insecurity In Nigeria

Former Head of State retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has decried the high spate of insecurity and multifarious challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking at an event organised by Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna on Tuesday, that former Nigerian leader said the country is presently at a crossroad, adding that the spate of insecurity in the country is a threat to peace and wellbeing of the citizens.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to support the government and security agents by providing intelligence reports to successfully combat insecurity in the nation.

He said: Abdulsalami said: “With the present security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, I will say Nigeria is at a crossroad.

“We should, therefore, try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to the security agencies for timely action.

“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to eradicate this menace of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country.”

Extolling the virtues of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the former head of state said he was one leader who ensured that there was peace.

He asked politicians to emulate the late Bello “in actions and deeds” by ensuring that there is development, progress, equity and justice

Abubakar said: “Sardauna was all in all. He was a leader who ensured there was peace in the country and in northern Nigeria in particular.

“He was able to do this regardless of tribe or religious affiliations – he did what was right and carried everybody along. He ensured that there was development across the board.

“And I hope that those in the seat of power will emulate late Sir Ahmadu Bello in actions and deed.”