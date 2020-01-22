2022 W/Cup: Nigeria In ‘Tough Group’ – Rohr Admits

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has described the team’s 2022 World Cup qualifying group as a tough one, Concise News reports.

Nigeria are housed in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic in the race to Qatar.

The winner of the group, and four others, will proceed to the final round of the qualifiers, with the winners qualifying for the competition in the Asian nation.

Reacting to the draw for the qualifying phase of the competition, Rohr admitted there were no minnows in African football anymore in spite of what looks like a relatively easy group for the west Africans.

“I saw the groups,” Rohr told ESPN. “There are some very tough groups when I see Cameroon and Ivory Coast together.

“Our group is also a tough group because Cape Verde is a very good team. They have very good players playing in Portugal, some of them in France. So it will not be easy to beat this good team of Cape Verde.”

Nigeria defeated Liberia 2-1 win in a 2018 friendly game played to retire the Lone Star’s number 14 jersey worn by George Weah.

“It was not easy against Liberia when we went there for the last match of the president. We won it, but it was not easy,” the German coach said.

For the Central African Republic (CAR), the 109th-ranked team, the Nigerian gaffer said: “They (CAR) don’t have anything to lose so that can make them play without fear and be very dangerous.

“I am very confident but very careful at the same time. I am confident because our team is on the right way and they will progress.

“We have to work very hard, prepare well like we did the last edition. It is very important to start well. When you win the first game, it is very good. But I am confident because our team is young and has some players already with World Cup experience.”