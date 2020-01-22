2020 W/C: Don’t Underrate Us, Ex-Liberia FA Boss Warns Nigeria

Liberia will not be pushovers in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a former General Secretary of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Borsay Yanqueh has warned Nigeria.

Concise News reported that Liberia were drawn in Group C alongside Nigeria, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic for the qualifying race for the competition in an event held in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Although the Liberians have never made it to the World Cup at the senior men’s level, the former LFA scribe is confident his country are no underdogs.

“We’ve got a young talented team and a good coach who is working with local-based players and getting the team to play his way,” he told Brila FM. “There’s a serious football development going on in the country and for a while now the team has been doing well.

“The development in Liberia football is visible even in with our female team and with our young squad, we are confident.”