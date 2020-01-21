Why We Are Against Amotekun Security Outfit – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has expressed fear that the newly-created Operation Amotekun in the South-West could become dangerous for Nigeria.

Concise News reports that since the launching of the Amotekun by leaders of the South-West region, there have been heated debates in the country.

Just days after its establishment to tackle insecurity in Yorubaland, the Federal Government declared it illegal.

While reacting to the launch of the body, the National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Saleh Alhassan, expressed concerns that it may turn out like the Oodua Peoples Congress (APC) which he claimed committed grave crimes.

“We are afraid because if they don’t tame this monster at the early stage, it is going to be a serious disaster for the country,” he told Channels TV, adding that Amotekun is a “threat to democracy.”

Furthermore, he claimed those backing the creation of the regional security body want to pursue herdsmen from Yorubaland.

“For us, Amotekun, the Yoruba tribal militia is one of the greatest threats to democracy we now have in place. You cannot empower an ethnic militia for crime,” he added.

“Essentially what you have as Amotekun is OPC that have a history of ethnic crimes and killings. And the proponents of Amotekun have not hidden who their targets are. They have consistently said their target is to displace the herders from the Southwest.”