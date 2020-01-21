Nigerians were on Monday, January 20, taken by surprise with the arrival of American RnB star, John Legend who visited the country.

Concise News reports that Legend’s arrival was announced by his wife and model Chrissy Teigen on her Twitter handle, where she also stated that she would love to visit Nigeria.

“John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless,” she tweeted.

Even though it is not clear if the award-winning singer had visited the country because of the 2020 edition of This Day awards, he gave an amazing performance at the event.

The “All Of Me” crooner has over time carved a niche for himself by being the first black American to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards