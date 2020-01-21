Victor Moses ‘Agrees’ Personal Terms With Inter Milan Ahead Loan Move

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Chelsea winger Victor Moses ahead of a loan move to the Serie A club, Concise News reports.

Conte, who is in search of wing-backs after being unimpressed with Valentino Lazaro and Cristiano Biraghi, is looking to reunite with Moses having coached the 29-year-old at Chelsea between 2016-18.

And according to Sky Italia, Moses has agreed personal terms with the Serie A outfit with him ready to leave Fenerbahce – where he is currently playing on loan from Chelsea.

Inter – who sit second in the Italian top flight behind Juventus – have put in a loan offer with an option to buy from Chelsea.

And Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday afternoon that Moses is set to come back to west London in order to move elsewhere.

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League encounter with London rivals Arsenal, Lampard admitted: ‘On Moses, he is coming back with a view to going somewhere else. Talks are ongoing.’

Moses is looking for a fresh opportunity away from Fenerbahce, where he has only played seven times in all competitions since joining on loan in January last year.

Moses won the Premier League under Conte at Chelsea in 2017, while also lifting the FA Cup just a year later.

The wing-back played an integral role under the Italian manager, featuring 34 times for Chelsea during their triumphant 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Inter are in the hunt for a first Scudetto since 2009/10 but Conte has repeatedly complained about the lack of squad depth he has at his disposal. In turn, the Italian club’s hierarchy have responded with a flurry of activity during the January transfer window, despite having only completed the signing of Manchester United’s Ashley Young to date.

The Nerazzurri have been strongly linked with Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud this window as they aim to reinforce an already formidable attacking line.

But, despite having conceded the fewest goals of any side in Serie A this season, Conte still feels the need to add depth to his back line, as ​Moses looks set to become the club’s second signing of the window.