Home » Transfer: Barcelona Sign ‘Experienced’ Former Inter Milan Striker

Transfer: Barcelona Sign ‘Experienced’ Former Inter Milan Striker

By - 6 minutes ago on January 21, 2020
Transfer: Barcelona Sign 'Experienced' Former Inter Milan Striker

Manaj counts Inter and Granada among his former clubs (Photo Courtesy: Picpanzee)

As clubs continue to do business in this current winter transfer window, La Liga outfit, Barcelona have completed the signing former Inter Milan striker, Rey Manaj from Albacete for around two million euros.

Concise News reports that the 22-year-old could be used as a replacement for top striker, Luis Suarez, who is out injured for a long time. But Manaj could also be sent straight to play for the B side – for now.

It is believed that Barca set a release clause of 50 million euros in their latest acquisition’s contract.

The ‘experienced’ Albanian international has previously had two trials at two major academies in Italy – Milan and Atalanta.

“It’s one of the most important days of my life, I’ve signed for one of the biggest clubs. For me, the best in history,” Manaj stated to Barca TV.

“I’m really looking forward to playing.

“When the offer from Barcelona came, I didn’t want to listen to anything else. Now I’m here, I’m very happy.

“I have experience. We know that the forwards are the ones who have to score goals. I hope the team gets promoted to the second division because it’s very important for the club.”

Barcelona laboured to a one nil victory over Granada in their last match and they would be travelling to confront Ibiza in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Wednesday.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.