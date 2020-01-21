Transfer: Barcelona Sign ‘Experienced’ Former Inter Milan Striker

As clubs continue to do business in this current winter transfer window, La Liga outfit, Barcelona have completed the signing former Inter Milan striker, Rey Manaj from Albacete for around two million euros.

Concise News reports that the 22-year-old could be used as a replacement for top striker, Luis Suarez, who is out injured for a long time. But Manaj could also be sent straight to play for the B side – for now.

It is believed that Barca set a release clause of 50 million euros in their latest acquisition’s contract.

The ‘experienced’ Albanian international has previously had two trials at two major academies in Italy – Milan and Atalanta.

“It’s one of the most important days of my life, I’ve signed for one of the biggest clubs. For me, the best in history,” Manaj stated to Barca TV.

“I’m really looking forward to playing.

“When the offer from Barcelona came, I didn’t want to listen to anything else. Now I’m here, I’m very happy.

“I have experience. We know that the forwards are the ones who have to score goals. I hope the team gets promoted to the second division because it’s very important for the club.”

Barcelona laboured to a one nil victory over Granada in their last match and they would be travelling to confront Ibiza in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Wednesday.