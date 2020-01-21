Home » Supreme Court Rules On Benue State Governorship Election

Supreme Court Rules On Benue State Governorship Election

By - 30 minutes ago on January 21, 2020
Supreme Court Rules On Benue State Governorship Election

Benue’s Ortom (Photo: Terver Akase/Facebook)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the reelection of Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Demoocratic Party (PDP) as governor of Benue state.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Emmanuel Jime.

Reading the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta held that the appellants (Jime) failed to present any cogent reason to move the court to nullify the reelection of Ortom.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.