Supreme Court Rules On Benue State Governorship Election

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the reelection of Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Demoocratic Party (PDP) as governor of Benue state.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Emmanuel Jime.

Reading the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta held that the appellants (Jime) failed to present any cogent reason to move the court to nullify the reelection of Ortom.

More to come…