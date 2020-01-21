Supreme Court Rules On Adamawa State Governorship Election

Justice Mohammed Datijo of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the election of Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Adamawa state.

Concise News reports that the apex court held that the appellant, Muhammed Bindow, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), failed to prove the allegation of over-voting and other infractions he listed in his petition.

More to come…