Supreme Court Rules On Adamawa State Governorship Election

PDP’s Umaru Fintiri emerged winner of Adamawa governorship election in 2019 (image courtesy: Facebook)
Justice Mohammed Datijo of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the election of Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Adamawa state.
Concise News reports that the apex court held that the appellant, Muhammed Bindow, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), failed to prove the allegation of over-voting and other infractions he listed in his petition.
John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.