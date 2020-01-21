Home » Rema Makes Shocking Revelation About First Kiss

Rema Makes Shocking Revelation About First Kiss

By - 29 minutes ago on January 21, 2020

Rema/File image

Nigerian sensational singer, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema has revealed that he just had his first kiss, Concise News reports.

The 19-year-old made the revelation in a tweet on Monday, January 20, generating much outrages on the micro-blogging platform.

“Just had my first kiss” Rema wrote.

On seeing this, some of his followers believed the “Iron Man” singer  due to his age, while some saw it an an incredible revelation.

Below are some of their comments.

 

