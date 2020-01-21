Nigerian sensational singer, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema has revealed that he just had his first kiss, Concise News reports.

The 19-year-old made the revelation in a tweet on Monday, January 20, generating much outrages on the micro-blogging platform.

“Just had my first kiss” Rema wrote.

On seeing this, some of his followers believed the “Iron Man” singer due to his age, while some saw it an an incredible revelation.

Below are some of their comments.

U ar no more a virgin I pity u Rema 😫😫

We marlians we don't receive kiss from a girl till we get married😁🤗 — Abubakar (@Abubaka66148612) January 20, 2020

Peele set awon Kizz Daniel 😂 — iammohbad (@iammohbad_) January 20, 2020

Divine why you dey lie your first kiss na for benin ighile school — Derick (@Derick69949675) January 20, 2020

Wait he just had his first kiss

Unbelievable OMG😂

That means he is a small boy o

While his mates are doing… 😏

Church tinz on point😏

Later we will na hear that he have become a Reverend father. — Victory Emmanuel (@Emmnuelvictory) January 20, 2020

re u sure it's your first what about all those girls u were kissing on stage #ve u forgotten — Devoe (@Devoe93772091) January 20, 2020

No talk dat kin thing again o, e don red pic.twitter.com/hDpC3CftYK — Efosa Nelson (@Efoskhi) January 20, 2020