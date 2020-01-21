Plateau: Lalong Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On His Re-Election

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said that the affirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court in Nigeria has confirmed that the good people of the state willingly gave him their mandate.

Concise News reports that the apex court on Monday upheld the March 9 reelection of Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Plateau state.

A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the appeal filed by Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court added that the appellant failed to prove the allegation of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

While reacting to the judgement, the governor in a statement signed by the media aide, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, thanked the judiciary for their impartiality and contribution to consolidating democracy in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor also dedicated the victory to God and the people of Plateau State irrespective of their political, social, religious or ethnic affiliations.

Lalong reiterated his call to the opposition to join hands with him in developing the state and pursuing projects and programs that will promote lasting legacies for the people.

He also asked the people to intensify prayers for the peace and stability of the state which he says he believes will enable rapid development to take place.

Lalong, however, said that he was confident that his mandate will be upheld because he campaigned and delivered on his campaign promises during the first tenure which he said had endeared the people to him.

He said: “I again dedicate this victory to God and the people of Plateau State irrespective of their political, social, religious or ethnic affiliations. The highest court in the land has stamped the mandate I was given and this means that our administration is now clear of litigation distractions.

“The time now is for governance and actualisation of our next-level agenda encapsulated in our 3-point vision of peace, security and good governance; Infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth”.