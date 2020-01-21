Obeying Pastor Above Your Spouse Is Adultery- Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide is of the opinion that adultery is not only as a result of extra marital affairs but obeying pastor above one’s spouse is also a sign.

Omokri gave the opinion in a tweet where he dished out some marriage advice on Monday, January 2020.

According to him, some women fail to obey their husbands but kneel to speak with their pastors during phone calls.

“Adultery is not only when you have extramarital intercourse. As a married person, when you honour, respect and obey your pastor, in law or friend above your spouse, you adulterate your marriage and undermine spousal unity. 2 is company. 3 is a crowd.

“You are offered a job, you go and consult your friend before your spouse. You don’t honour your husband, but you kneel down to talk to your pastor on the phone. Your parents and siblings know things before your spouse.

“Are you really married or is your spouse just a convenience?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”