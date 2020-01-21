Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Jan. 21st, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, January 21st, 2020.

Seventeen people have been killed and 14 others injured in a fatal motor accident in Katsina State on Sunday. The accident involved a motor DAF trailer which, according to the Katsina Police Command, had its head disengaged before the incident. According to the Katsina State Police Command Gambo Isah Spokesperson, the accident took place along the Mai’addua – Shargalle Road in Mashi Local Government Area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has told his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo that Nigeria closed its borders to tackle smuggling of arms and hard drugs into the country. Buhari said this on Monday in London during the UK-Africa Investment Summit where he noted that the border closure was not done due to food smuggling alone. According to Buhari, Nigeria cannot look the other way while its citizens are being destroyed by hard drugs and insecurity due to the inflow of small arms.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has said zoning the presidency to the southern part of the country will avert crises. The Ohanaeze said this on Monday in a reaction to a comment by the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Anabs Sara-Igbe that the South-South should produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the reelection of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria. A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Supreme Court in Nigeria on Monday upheld the March 9 reelection of Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Plateau state. A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the appeal filed by Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun its planned protest in Abuja to show displeasure over the judgement of the Supreme Court that nullified the election of its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State Governor. The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, led the protest which started from the PDP Complex in Maitama.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says that the recent explosion of a vandalised Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline in Abule Egba, Lagos, has claimed five lives – as against two earlier reported. The Director-General LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in Lagos on Monday that the agency had contained the fire from spreading.

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has hailed the Supreme Court for upholding his election as the leader of the Northern state. The apex court gave its judgement in an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election and March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in the state.

On Monday, January 20, Nigerians woke up to the news of American RnB star John Legend who paid a visit to the country and this has kept social media community buzzing. Legend’s arrival was announced by his wife and model Chrissy Teigen on her Twitter handle, where she also stated that she would love to visit Nigeria. Surprisingly, Teigen’s reason for wanting to visit the most popular black nation is to find Micheal from “90 days” reality show.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Nigerian star Victor Moses will return to the Stamford Bridge at the end of his one-year loan deal. Lampard said this on Monday night in a press conference ahead of the Blues tie with Arsenal in spite of reports that the former Wigan man is close to joining Inter Milan.

