Even though controversial singer Naira Marley has over time been seen as a bad influence on the youths, he has taken it upon himself to advise them against bad attitudes.

Naira Marley who arguably has one of the strongest fan base among all celebrities took to his Twitter handle to advise Marlians (his fans) against being bad influence.

According to him, Marlians are at liberty to enjoy their youthful days but should be cautious of what have tendencies of destroying their future.

“As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future.” the “soapy” crooner said.

He became more popular after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) and the release of his ‘soapy’ single with its dance routine.