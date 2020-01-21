Moment PDP Members Got Injured In Auto Crash During Protest In Abuja

The protest embarked on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) turned out to be a sad experience when some members of the party were badly wounded after they were involved in an accident on Monday in Abuja.

Concise News reports that scores of PDP members took to the streets in Abuja on Monday to protest the judgement on the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo. The apex court had affirmed Uzodinma, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as duly elected governor of Imo.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus and the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, led the protest which started from the PDP Complex in Maitama.

Also present at the protest, tagged #SaveOurJudiciary, was the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Kogi Central Senator, Dino Melaye, former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, members of the PDP National Working Committee as well as the PDP Youth Leader, Ude-Okoye.

The protesters chant songs and carried PDP flags and placards with the inscription, ‘We are a united democratic nation, not the Banaba Republic. Do the right thing. Save Nigeria.’

While the protest went smoothly in some cities, it was a sad event for some PDP faithful in the nation’s capital as two trucks conveying protesters collided.

One of the trucks was stationed at the junction of a major road while the other which was approaching lost control in apparent stunt and collided with the first vehicle.

A number of protesters are feared to have sustained various degrees of injury while it has yet to be ascertained if anybody died in the incident.

See the moment the accident happened: