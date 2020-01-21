Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has that her quest do something different led to the idea behind her latest movie effort “Legend of Inikpi” which premiered on Sunday, January 18.

Filmed in the ancient kingdoms of Igala and Bini, the film tells the true story of two kingdoms on the brink of war.

When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give!

Speaking at the movie screening, Johnson said she was grateful for making such effort by choosing an epic story line rather than the usual comedy.

She said, “Making this movie, when I chose an epic story, I was extremely scared because usually with us here, we like it flashy and we like comedy.

“My manager said, ‘You should have done a comedy, everybody thinks you’re funny.’

“And I said, ‘No. I want to tell our stories. I want to do something different.’

“And I’m so grateful that this came out well.”

“The Legend of Inikpi” features veterans like Odunlade Adekola, Sam Dede, Paul Obazele, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Saheed Balogun and newbie Nancy Ameh.