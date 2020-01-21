Malabu Oil Deal: EFCC To Arraign Ex-AGF Adoke, Others Today

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke would be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday (today).

The anti-graft agency is to arraign the former Minister of Justice before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, having filed charges against him

In the charges, the EFCC filed 12 counts against Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, as well as Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.

Others listed on the charge sheet are Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

The commission has also filed seven counts before a Federal High Court against Adoke and Abubakar.

It filed the charges at both courts in Abuja, after deciding to prosecute the former minister for the role he allegedly played in the controversial Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, otherwise known as Malabu oil scam.

Concise News reports that the court had earlier granted the application of the EFCC to keep the former AGF in its custody for additional 14 days ahead of his arraignment.

In granting the application, Justice A.O. Musa stated that “the extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.”

The EFCC arrested Adoke on 19 December, 2019, upon his arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates where he was first arrested and detained.

The former Minister of Justice, who fled Nigeria in 2015, has pending criminal charge of alleged abuse of office and money laundering to the tune of over $1.2 billion tied to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.