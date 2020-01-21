Imo State: Deputy House Of Assembly Speaker Steps Down

Okey Onyekanma, the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, has resigned, according to a letter of resignation read by the speaker of the house, Chiji Collins, during plenary on Tuesday.

Concise News also learned that Onyekanma threw in the towel as Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business.

Onyekanma, in the letter, explained that he took the decision to resign due to the zoning arrangement in the southeast state.

He noted that the plan gives the seat of the deputy speaker to a lawmaker from the same zone with the governor and considering the new leadership in the state, he is not from the same zone with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Meanwhile, nine members of the house have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Alliance (AA), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members include: Authur Egwim (from AA); Chyna Iwuanyanwu (PDP); Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (PDP); and Obinna Okwara (AA).

Others are Johnson Duru (AA); Ngozi Obiefule (AA); Heclus Okoro (PDP); Paul Emeziem (PDP); and Ekene Nnodimele (APGA).

Uzodinma became governor after the Supreme Court nullified the victory of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

In its ruling, the apex court declared Uzodinma of the APC as the rightful winner of the poll, holding that Ihedioha did not win a majority of votes cast.

Uzodinma assumed the position of governor after receiving his certificate of return from INEC last week Wednesday.