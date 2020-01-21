Imo: Governor Uzodinma Reacts To PDP Protest In Abuja

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has called for the investigation of the protest carried out by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to show their disapproval of the Supreme Court judgement on the state governorship election.

Concise News reports that scores of PDP members took to the streets in Abuja on Monday to protest the judgement on the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo. The apex court had affirmed Uzodinma, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as duly elected governor of Imo.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus and the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, led the protest which started from the PDP Complex in Maitama.

Also present at the protest, tagged #SaveOurJudiciary, was the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Kogi Central Senator, Dino Melaye, former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, members of the PDP National Working Committee as well as the PDP Youth Leader, Ude-Okoye.

The protesters chant songs and carried PDP flags and placards with the inscription, ‘We are a united democratic nation, not the Banaba Republic. Do the right thing. Save Nigeria.’

However, speaking after he received APC members who held a solidarity march for him in Owerri, Uzodinma described the demonstration against his victory as an attempt to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari.

“If it is the Imo State governorship election, why are PDP members protesting in Abuja, Bayelsa and everywhere in the country? Why are they not protesting only in Imo state?” Uzodinma said.

“PDP wants to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. I therefore, use this medium to call on all the security agencies to begin an investigation into the organised synchronised national crisis, which the PDP is plotting.

“I want you to keep supporting the government of President Buhari. You all know that I was the frontrunner candidate during the 2019 governorship election in Imo State. I did not challenge the election on the grounds of violence.”

He said he challenged the election in court because the electoral commission refused to accept the results of 388 polling units it had accepted at the collation centres.

“The tribunal did not understand our petition. The appeal court gave us a minority judgement, but the supreme court, in its wisdom, understood our petition and gave judgement in our favour,” he said.

“I am already the governor and I am in charge of Imo state government house. Why would anybody challenge the integrity and wisdom of the supreme court justices? The supreme court justices gave us a majority judgement.”