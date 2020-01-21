I Wowed People With My Nude Photos In 2019- Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to Instagram to boast of her last year birthday photoshoot in which she posed nude.

Concise News reports that Ogbodo while celebrating her 33rd birthday on May 17, 2019 stirred much reactions on social media platforms for posing naked.

In a post on her Instagram handle, the actress said she was glad she posed nude for the shoot, adding that she would love to be remembered as the woman in the said pictures.

“Throwing Back My Last 2019 May 17th Birthday Photo Shoot. I WOWed a lot of People With this Photo and I’m Glad I Did It. •••• This Woman Right Here Is A Woman I Might Never Be Again, Cos As They Say No one Knows Tomorrow. She Is the Centre Piece that Holds Everything I Was, I Am and I am Becoming.

“I am really grateful to the Photographer Who Helped Me Capture This Moment In time. Who Helped Me Pass A Strong Knowledge to the FutureIf I am to Be Remembered, I would Love to Be Remembered As this Woman In this Picture. Who Is Strong, Fearless, Resilient And Sexy As Hell.

