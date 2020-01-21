Popular American rapper, Kanye West who has been in the news for a while has said his conversion has helped him tackle alcohol addiction.

Kanye made this known during a prayer rally in Arizona tagged ‘AWAKEN2020’ organized by a group of anti-gay/LGBTQ pastors.

Speaking on how he was always tempted to take vodka each time he passes by a refrigerator in his office, West said he stops himself to challenge the devil.

“There was some vodka in the refrigerator at my office, and sometimes I would just go ahead and take a drink from it in the middle of the day.

“I was walking toward that kitchenette area, and I stopped myself and I said, ‘Devil you’re not gonna finna beat me today,’ and it’s something that we take on, day by day.

According to the rapper, he defeats the devil, each time he does not take the drink “Every day that I don’t pick up that drink, I beat the devil.

“I’ve been to the mental hospital and back, working for the devil.

“But Jesus saves. No matter how long you’ve been away, no matter how long you’ve been in the dark, the light is right there, ready to save to give you the confidence,” he said.

Recall that West had declared that he is now a christian, specifically a converted one and has taken up the role of spreading the gospel.