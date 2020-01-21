Ganduje Hints At Launching Community Police In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that his administration will soon launch community police to boost security in the state.

Ganduje made this known while addressing his supporters shortly after the supreme court validated his victory in the March election.

“We are going to launch community policing very soon in Kano. Security is for the people of Kano at are and we call on everyone to cooperate,” he said.

The apex court upheld the election of Ganduje as the duly elected governor of the state and dismissed the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court in a unanimous judgement read by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

The governor said he has forgiven all his political rivals, adding that political tussle is inevitable in the world.

“Political tussle is inevitable in the world. It is not peculiar to Kano or Nigeria only. It is all over the world. Even in the USA, there is such a political tussle where opposition will be fighting one another,” Ganduje said.

“So, in our case, since the supreme court has ruled in my favour, it is now time to sheath the sword and face our state.

“I have forgiven everybody and hope everybody will forgive me. Even the Kwankwasiyya faction of PDP, I forgive them. I call on them to cooperate because we are all children of democracy.”