Fresh Outbreak Of Lassa Fever Recorded In Ondo

A fresh outbreak of Lassa fever has been recorded in Ondo State that has left scores of persons hospitalised, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that scores of patients that have been affected by the deadly disease are being treated at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, and other state government hospitals.

Some medical practitioners to newsmen on Monday that the disease had been recorded in some local government areas of the state including Akure, Owo, and Ose.

They disclosed that some of the cases had also been recorded at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, with at least 80 patients placed on admission.

The state Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the outbreak of the disease to reporters on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

He stated that the state government was already working towards reducing the spread of the virus among patients in the hospital.

He said, “Lassa Fever has always been with us for a very long time and it mostly occurs during dry season but we are already putting modalities in place to curtail it.

“Although, we are currently meeting over the issue, we would soon make our findings public.”