FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Check Out Full Draw For Second Round Of African Qualifying

African countries learnt their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stage opponents on Tuesday when the draw for Qatar 2022 was conducted for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Concise News reports that the second round of Africa’s qualifiers will kick off in March 2020 and will conclude in October 2021.

Former Chelsea and AC Milan star Marcel Desailly, born in Ghana, and a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was the most prominent legend that assisted with the draw (40 teams).

Nigeria’s Super Eagles (in Pot 1) are drawn against Cape Verde, Central Africa and Liberia.

In Round 3, which is scheduled for November 2021, the 10 group winners from Round 2 will be paired up for knockout matches, with the five winners securing a berth at Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

See the full draw below:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central Africa, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania