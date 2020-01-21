Ex-Minister To Serve 13 Years In Prison For Corruption

Meng Hongwei, former vice Minister of public security, was on Tuesday sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for taking bribes at a court in Tianjin.

Concise News reports that Hongwei was also fined 2 million yuan (or 290,000 U.S. dollars) by First Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin.

Hongwei had plead guilty and said he would not appeal.

According to the verdict, the ex-minister had between 2005 and 2017, taken advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for certain institutions and individuals in business operations, personnel promotion and illicit benefits for others.

According to the verdict, Hongwei committed the offence with the help of some state functionaries during which he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 14.46 million yuan.

According to the court’s ruling, Hongwei provided additional information about his crimes, pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The court did not however confiscate part of his illicit money and property.

29 officials punished for under-reported fatal explosion in China

In a related news, a total of 29 officials, were on Tuesday punished as the death toll in a factory blast was intentionally underreported in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said.

The explosion happened on December 4, at a workshop of a fireworks company in Chengtanjiang Township in the city of Liuyang.

The initially-released death toll was seven, but the provincial authorities later confirmed 13 people dead in the accident.

However, China recorded an economic loss of 19.45 million yuan (or 2.8 million U.S. dollars) as a result of the incident.

The then Party Chief of Chengtanjiang Township, Liu Fayu, who ordered concealing the death toll and had some bodies transferred and hidden, has been detained for investigation by the supervisory authorities.

Meanwhile, other officials who participated in turned a blind eye to it, or failed to find the concealment had received penalties such as being removed from posts, major demerits, and intra-Party warnings.

However, 10 people from the fireworks company had been placed under criminal compulsory measures on suspicion of the crime of causing a major safety accident.