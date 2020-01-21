Singer and founder of defunct record label Trybe Records, Eldee “The Don” has revealed that his decision to leave Nigeria for the United States was the most difficult decision he ever made.

Eldee made this known on his social media page, during a question and answer segment with fans.

“I’m really sad about this one but a deeper understanding 0f the root cause of Nigeria’s problems gave the clarity I needed. I figured that Nigeria is too far gone for the kind of redemption that I was personally seeking,” he wrote in a series of posts on his Instastory.

According to the singer, leaving his flourishing music career to travel was difficult and significant, but he had to forge ahead.

“The decision to quit a thriving music career and leave Naija for good is the most difficult and impactful decision I ever made. Honestly, it was just time to move on.

“I felt it was just time to hand the baton over to the next generation and proud of what they’re doing with it. It’s very easy to become an agbaya… look at our politicians.”

“Never stop fighting for a better life. Leaving Nigeria is one of the many options you have but it shouldn’t be the only option you pursue. I did well in Nigeria and I know many people who still do,” he added.