EFCC Boss Vows To Extradite Looters, Renew Anti-Corruption Drive

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu has assured that the agency will extradite those who have looted the country’s commonwealth.

Concise News reports that the EFCC boss noted this on Tuesday as he spoke with the press during an assessment tour of the Ilorin zonal office of the agency.

According to the EFCC leader, the anti-crime body has renewed its fight against corruption since the dawn of 2020, vowing that those found guilty will be prosecuted.

“We will arraign everybody investigated, when it is concluded, will be prosecuted,” Magu said. “This is just the beginning, we are going to request more extradition; we will bring back all the looters who are hiding outside the country.

“The fight against corruption has just started, it is renewed this year.”

He also denied reports that the establishment of the EFCC in Kwara State is to witchhunt a select group of people.

“It is not fair, Kwara is one of the oldest states in the Federation, and it deserves a Headquarter of the EFCC,” he added. “Not because of an individual, at all, far from it.”