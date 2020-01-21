Home » Davido Presents ‘2020 Letter To You’ (Lyrics+ Audio)

By - 51 minutes ago on January 21, 2020
Davido (source: Instagram)

Award-winning pop star, David Adeleke aka Davido has dished out his first music effort for the year, titled “2020 Letter To You”

In “2020 Letter To You”, Davido takes time to advise his fans on how to move at their own pace, comport and be true to themselves

This record produced by Vstix is arguably a best one to begin the year with.

Listen to audio below

 

See Lyrics

Intro
I live this life at a pace that any man can go
Letter To You My Brother

Verse
Manage your state, magnify your office
Comport yourself
Be true to yourself

I live this life at a pace that any man can go
Know your place and dedicate your role
To the fate that you will die alone
Man gave us love and God gave us time
It’s the act of storytelling, I’m only telling now
Love and hate oh oh, black or white,
Right or wrong, so oh who is right?

I be human, oh you be human too
Ohhh nobody perfect (nobody perfect) onto one or two
Eh nobody jaaju, kaku
But no over kaku
Ehh life na one part oo, omo no part two
Ye, I go chop my life mi o le wa ku
Omo no do no do and if them fumble
Wetin be Ekwe (Ekwe )
Omo na sample (sample )
And if yawa gas o,
People go come compu

Outro
Oh oh oh oh,
Shekpe,
Ah ah I’m just having a good time
You know 2020 am about to take.., lets go
Mix Monster

