Award-winning pop star, David Adeleke aka Davido has dished out his first music effort for the year, titled “2020 Letter To You”

In “2020 Letter To You”, Davido takes time to advise his fans on how to move at their own pace, comport and be true to themselves

This record produced by Vstix is arguably a best one to begin the year with.

Intro

I live this life at a pace that any man can go

I live this life at a pace that any man can go

Letter To You My Brother

Verse

Manage your state, magnify your office

Comport yourself

Be true to yourself

I live this life at a pace that any man can go

Know your place and dedicate your role

To the fate that you will die alone

Man gave us love and God gave us time

It’s the act of storytelling, I’m only telling now

Love and hate oh oh, black or white,

Right or wrong, so oh who is right?

I be human, oh you be human too

Ohhh nobody perfect (nobody perfect) onto one or two

Eh nobody jaaju, kaku

But no over kaku

Ehh life na one part oo, omo no part two

Ye, I go chop my life mi o le wa ku

Omo no do no do and if them fumble

Wetin be Ekwe (Ekwe )

Omo na sample (sample )

And if yawa gas o,

People go come compu

Outro

Oh oh oh oh,

Shekpe,

Ah ah I’m just having a good time

You know 2020 am about to take.., lets go

Mix Monster